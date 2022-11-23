Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $206.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $132.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

11/1/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $90.00.

10/28/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

