WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Trading Down 10.7%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 2,896,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 733,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
WeTrade Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
