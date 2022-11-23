Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 199.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Whole Earth Brands to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Whole Earth Brands Price Performance
Shares of FREE opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 million, a PE ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
