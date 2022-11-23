Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.70 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.71). 130,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 796,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.78) to GBX 200 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Wickes Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.92 million and a P/E ratio of 722.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.67.

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In other Wickes Group news, insider David Wood purchased 120,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($175,955.30).

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

