Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,336,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.