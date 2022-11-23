WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 11,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 14,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth about $594,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.