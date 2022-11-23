WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.57. 32,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 85.3% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 547,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 173.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,807 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after buying an additional 96,673 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000.

Further Reading

