WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

