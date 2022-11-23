XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $22.00. XOMA shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 41,987 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

XOMA Trading Up 15.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares in the company, valued at $29,378,167.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in XOMA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

