Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.76.
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
