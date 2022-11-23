YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.40

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010.40 ($11.95) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.00). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 960 ($11.35), with a volume of 28,920 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.39) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
YouGov Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,400.00.
YouGov Increases Dividend
YouGov Company Profile
YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.
