10,113 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

GL stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $117.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

