11,908 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after buying an additional 511,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 502,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

