13,006 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $18,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,351,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

