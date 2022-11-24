13,170 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

URBN opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

