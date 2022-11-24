13,288 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

