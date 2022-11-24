14,113 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 26.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend

NYSE INN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $897.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

