19,155 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

