20,676 Shares in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

