26,140 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

EPIX stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.88.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

