3,539 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 175.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after buying an additional 302,643 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $9,801,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 146.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 139,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares in the last quarter.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

