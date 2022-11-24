39,274 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $151.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

