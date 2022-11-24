7,146 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ING Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

