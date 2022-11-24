75,014 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vaxart by 42.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 36.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $170.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

