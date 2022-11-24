95,967 Shares in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ForgeRock Profile

Several analysts have commented on FORG shares. William Blair downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.