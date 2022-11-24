96,110 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.