Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 67.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

