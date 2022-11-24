ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 131.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 99.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABB Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
ABB Profile
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
