ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 488.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

