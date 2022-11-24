Advisors L.L.C. Mbd Sells 3,186,888 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,010,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.