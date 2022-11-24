Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,414,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

