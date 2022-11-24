Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.