Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,153 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

