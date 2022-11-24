Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,977 shares of company stock worth $536,652. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on EVER. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

