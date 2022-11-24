Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,535 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Truist Financial started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

About Signify Health

SGFY opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.