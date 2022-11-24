Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,535 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen lifted their target price on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Up 0.3 %

About Signify Health

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

