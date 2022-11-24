Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,825 HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,493,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

HilleVax Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

