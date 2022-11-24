Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,662 Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 854.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SKE stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

