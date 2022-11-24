Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,366 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $22.54 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

