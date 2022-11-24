Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

