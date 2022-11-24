Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OI opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
O-I Glass Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
