Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 2,153 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 310.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,056,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 80,961 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SXC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

