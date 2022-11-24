Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNY. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 392,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

KRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

