Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter worth $3,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 114.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 84,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.79. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rallybio from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

