Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,925 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,487 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

