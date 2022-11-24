Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,825 HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $76,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,493,000.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

HilleVax Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

