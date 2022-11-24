Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,323 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 148,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $123.72 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $211.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

