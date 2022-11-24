Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,785 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OUP Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 765,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,907 shares of company stock worth $215,205 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

