Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 896 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.54 and a 200-day moving average of $298.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zebra Technologies

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.