Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,878 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 83,543 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $572.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

