Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

